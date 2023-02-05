Mikheyev (knee) was moved from the regular injured reserve to the long-term injured reserve list Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Mikheyev isn't expected to play again this season, and this move will provide the Canucks with some additional cap flexibility. He's in the first season of a four-year, $19 million contract. Mikheyev had 13 goals and 28 points in 46 contests in 2022-23 before his campaign ended.