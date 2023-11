Mikheyev notched an assist in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Mikheyev helped out on an Elias Pettersson tally in the second period. There's something to be said for consistency -- Mikheyev has three goals and three assists through seven contests while playing on the top line. While the lack of multi-point outings is a little discouraging, the winger has added 19 shots on net and a plus-6 rating, showing that he can drive play in the right direction when he's on the ice.