Mikheyev notched an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Mikheyev has a goal and three helpers over his last four games. The 29-year-old winger has yet to chip in a power-play point this season despite being a fixture on the second unit. All 20 of his points through 31 outings have come at even strength. Mikheyev has added 60 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-7 rating while working on the top line alongside Elias Pettersson for much of the campaign.