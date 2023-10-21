Mikheyev (knee) is expected to rejoin the Canucks lineup Saturday against the Panthers, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Mikheyev appears set to make his season debut Saturday after undergoing ACL surgery in January. The 29-year-old winger played in 46 games with the Canucks last season, tallying 13 goals and 28 points. He's expected to skate on Vancouver's top line with Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko.