Mikheyev scored a pair of goals on four shots in Monday's 7-6 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Mikheyev scored the Canucks' second and fourth goals, with the latter tying the game at 4-4 in the third period. The 28-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in the last three games before this strong effort. He's generally been a good fit on the Canucks' second line with eight goals, seven assists, 47 shots and a plus-5 rating through 23 appearances.