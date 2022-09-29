Mikheyev (lower body) is reportedly not dealing with a long-term injury and could begin skating in the next 1-2 days, Canucks' beat writer Irfaan Gaffar reports Thursday.

There had been some rumblings that Mikheyev suffered a torn ACL which obviously would have sidelined him for most of the 2022-23 season but it seems those reports were premature. If the Russian winger does get back onto the ice in the coming days, it should clear the way for him to be available for Opening Night against the Oilers on Oct. 12.