Mikheyev (knee) will not dress for either of Vancouver's final two preseason games and his status for Opening Night is "up in the air," Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Mikheyev is still recovering from last season's ACL surgery and missed a handful of days in camp due to personal reasons. He won't see any game action before the start of the regular season and it's currently unclear when the team expects him to get back in the lineup. The 28-year-old scored 13 goals and 28 points in 46 games last season.