Mikheyev scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Mikheyev opened the scoring 1:56 into the first period. The winger has gotten on the scoresheet in four of the last five contests, amassing three goals and three helpers in that span. He's at seven points, 16 shots and a plus-4 rating through nine contests overall. Fantasy managers in need of scoring depth on the wings could benefit from his scoring production, but he won't add much physicality.