Mikheyev scored a goal, dished an assist, added three hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

This was Mikheyev's third multi-point effort of the season, two of which have come over the last four games. He also logged multiple hits for the fourth this time this season. The 29-year-old has fit in well on the top line at even strength, providing some supporting offense alongside Elias Pettersson. Mikheyev is up to nine goals, seven helpers, 49 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-6 rating through 24 appearances.