Mikheyev (lower body) will be in action versus Vegas on Thursday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Mikheyev was forced to leave Tuesday's tilt with the Ducks after registering just 13:20 of ice time but appears to be no worse for the wear. The 29-year-old winger is on pace to reach the 40-point threshold for the first time in his career. Despite zero power-play points, Mikheyev continues to see minutes with the No. 2 unit.