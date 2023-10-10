Mikheyev (knee) won't play Wednesday versus Edmonton, but he's close to returning, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Mikheyev is still working his way back from the ACL surgery he underwent in late January. Although he won't be available for Wednesday's season opener, it sounds like the 29-year-old winger should be ready to make his debut sooner rather than later.
