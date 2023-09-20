Mikheyev (knee) will wear a non-contact jersey at the start of training camp, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.
It was reported back in August that Mikheyev might have his participation limited in training camp, so this update doesn't come as a surprise. When he's healthy, Mikheyev should be in the mix for a top-six role.
More News
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: May be limited during camp•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Put on long-term injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Done for season•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Chips in with assist•
-
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: Deals pair of assist in win•