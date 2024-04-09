Miller distributed three assists, fired two shots on net, doled out two hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Miller reached the 100-point mark on the year with his assist to set up Conor Garland for the game-winner late in the second period. The 31-year-old Miller surged to the century mark, riding an eight-game, 11-point streak to the milestone. He's at 35 goals, 65 helpers, 40 power-play points, 214 hits, 184 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 56 PIM and a plus-29 rating through 78 appearances in a standout campaign both on the ice and in fantasy. Miller is the ninth player to reach 100 points this season.