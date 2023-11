Miller scored a goal on two shots and logged three hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Miller extended his point streak to eight games with the goal. He's racked up six tallies and five helpers in that span while ranking among the NHL's top scorers with 29 points through 19 contests overall. The 30-year-old has also collected 43 shots on net, 42 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 19 appearances.