Canucks' J.T. Miller: Adds power-play assist

Miller notched a power-play assist, three shots on net and four hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Miller extended his team lead in points with 69 through 66 appearances this year, and his 24 power-play points ranks tied for second, one behind Quinn Hughes. Over his last 10 games, Miller has five goals and 10 helpers -- he hasn't slowed down a bit as the season has gone on. He's added 113 hits, 159 shots and 45 PIM this year.