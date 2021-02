Miller notched a power-play assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Miller started a passing sequence to Brock Boeser, who set up Bo Horvat for the Canucks' second goal. The 27-year-old Miller snapped a four-game point drought with his helper. He's up to 14 points, 28 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-4 rating through 16 contests this year.