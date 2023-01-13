Miller scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay. The goal came on the power play.
Miller notched the goal on a breakaway on a power play in the second period to knot the game 2-2. Since the start of 2023, he has seven points (three goals, four assists) in five games and points in four-of-five contests. Three of those points have come with the man advantage. Miller continues to provide solid fantasy value despite his team's struggles, but he remains a lightning rod for fan frustration because of on-ice turnovers and off-ice outbursts. His new contract kicks in this summer and it has a no-move clause, so the team's direction -- and if it moves toward a rebuild -- will dictate where the winger ends up toiling in the next few months.
