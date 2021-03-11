Miller notched a power-play assist and seven PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Miller dropped the gloves with Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot in the first period. Chiarot landed a big punch to Miller's face, but the former left the game with a hand injury while the latter was able to continue after his penalty was served. In the second period, Miller had the secondary helper on Brock Boeser's tally. The 27-year-old Miller has seven goals, 18 helpers, 52 shots on net, 64 hits and 21 PIM through 27 appearances. He'll continue filling in as the second-line center while Elias Pettersson (upper body) is out.