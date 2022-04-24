Miller provided three assists, five shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Miller had the secondary assist on all three of the Canucks' goals. The 29-year-old has continued his excellent play in April with 15 points, a plus-7 rating, 24 shots and 20 hits through 10 contests. The Ohio native is up to 96 points (30 goals, 66 helpers), 200 shots, 170 hits and a plus-12 rating in 77 outings overall, giving him a realistic chance to secure a 100-point season if he can finish strong.