Miller notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Miller had the secondary helper on Bo Horvat's opening tally just 1:04 into the game. The 29-year-old Miller has only been held off the scoresheet twice in his last 11 outings, logging 13 points in that span. The Ohio native is up to 86 points (29 goals, 57 helpers), 188 shots on net, 162 hits and a plus-8 rating through 72 contests while often leading Canucks forwards in ice time.