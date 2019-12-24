Canucks' J.T. Miller: Bags power-play assist
Miller recorded a power-play assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.
Miller set up the game-winning goal by defenseman Quinn Hughes. The forward has four points and nine hits in his last three games. Miller is up to 35 points (15 on the power play), 95 shots on goal and 62 hits in 38 contests this year. If he can keep up the pace, he'd earn his first career 60-point campaign.
