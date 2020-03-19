Canucks' J.T. Miller: Best season yet
Miller has already set new personal bests in goals (27), assists (45) and power-play points (25) through the first 69 games of the 2019-20 campaign.
Miller was never given a featured role with the Rangers or Lightning during his first seven seasons in the league, but that changed right away upon his arrival in Vancouver. The 27-year-old forward has averaged a whopping 20:06 of ice time per contest this year, 3:52 of which has come on the man advantage. It's possible that Miller will take a small step back in 2020-21, but he'll still need to be viewed as a high-end fantasy option heading into next year's drafts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.