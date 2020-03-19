Canucks' J.T. Miller: Best season yet

Miller has already set new personal bests in goals (27), assists (45) and power-play points (25) through the first 69 games of the 2019-20 campaign.

Miller was never given a featured role with the Rangers or Lightning during his first seven seasons in the league, but that changed right away upon his arrival in Vancouver. The 27-year-old forward has averaged a whopping 20:06 of ice time per contest this year, 3:52 of which has come on the man advantage. It's possible that Miller will take a small step back in 2020-21, but he'll still need to be viewed as a high-end fantasy option heading into next year's drafts.