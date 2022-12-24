Miller scored twice in a 5-2 win against Edmonton on Friday.
Edmonton had a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission, but Miller scored a pair of goals in the second to tie the game. His second marker was netted during a Canucks power play. Miller has 13 goals and 30 points in 33 contests this season. He snapped his 11-game goal scoring drought Friday.
