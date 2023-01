Miller scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Miller's tally early in the third period made things interesting, but the Canucks couldn't find an equalizer. The 29-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of 10 games in January, posting five goals and six assists. The American forward is up to 18 goals, 41 points, 120 shots on net, 93 hits and a minus-16 rating through 46 outings this season while consistently filling a top-six role.