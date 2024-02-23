Miller scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Miller has five goals and an assist over his last three games. The 30-year-old has scored eight times over 10 contests in February while maintaining his spot as the Canucks' second-line center. Miller is up to 29 tallies, 76 points, 131 shots on net, 147 hits, 47 PIM, 44 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating through 59 appearances. He's in a good position to secure his first 100-point campaign.