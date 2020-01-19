Play

Canucks' J.T. Miller: Buries insurance goal

Miller scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Miller is up to 17 goals and 46 points in 49 games this season. The top-line winger also has a little bite in his playing style, with 81 hits and 34 PIM. He's an all-situations player on pace for a career year -- that should be enough for widespread fantasy appeal.

