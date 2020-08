Miller scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blues in Game 4.

Miller's tally 40 seconds into the second period was the only puck the Canucks could get behind Jake Allen in this contest. It's not surprising Miller was the one to do the job -- he's scored three times and added a pair of helpers in the four-game series so far. He's been a consistent scoring presence in the top-six all season long. Miller has had just one point drought of five games or longer in 2019-20, from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17.