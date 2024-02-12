Miller scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

The game looked destined for a shootout before Connor McMichael mishandled the puck in his own zone. Miller was first on the loose change, burying it with less than five seconds left in overtime for his sixth game-winning tally of the season. Miller has two goals over four games since the All-Star break, and the Canucks appear interested in getting his offense going by putting Elias Lindholm on his line Sunday. Miller has 23 tallies, 69 points, 115 shots, 114 hits, 40 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 53 contests overall as he tracks toward another excellent campaign.