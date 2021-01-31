Miller notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Miller provided the secondary helper on Zack MacEwen's tally in the second period. Over his last three games, Miller has two goals and three assists. The 27-year-old forward is up to two tallies, eight helpers, 25 hits and 12 shots on net through eight appearances this season. He exceeded a point-per-game pace with 72 points in 69 outings last year, so there's evidence he can keep up his current production for the long run.