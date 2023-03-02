Miller (lower body) will return to the lineup Thursday versus the Wild, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Miller was labeled week-to-week Monday, but that was apparently not the case. The 29-year-old is expected to fill his usual top-six role, though it's not yet clear who will come out of the lineup to make room for him.
