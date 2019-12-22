Canucks' J.T. Miller: Collects two points in win
Miller netted a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Miller was initially denied of a 5-on-3 goal due to an offside review, but he would later score anyway to stretch the Canucks' lead to 2-0. The winger then set up Elias Pettersson's second-period tally. Miller also had five hits and a plus-2 rating in the contest. The 26-year-old is at 14 goals and 34 points through 37 games.
