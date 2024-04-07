Miller notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Miller has two goals and six helpers during his seven-game point streak. He kept the streak going by setting up Dakota Joshua's third-period marker. Miller is having another fantastic campaign with 97 points, 182 shots on net, 210 hits, 57 blocked shots, 56 PIM and a plus-28 rating through 77 appearances. He has five games left to pick up the three remaining points necessary for him to reach the 100-point mark for the first time.