Canucks' J.T. Miller: Contributes goal, assist in win

Miller scored a power-play goal on two shots while adding an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over Nashville.

Miller potted his ninth goal of the season in the second period and set up Brock Boeser's power-play goal later in the frame. The first-year Canuck continues to provide consistent offense for his new team, registering nine goals and 22 points through 23 games.

