Miller notched an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Miller posted four goals and 10 assists during an 11-game point streak before resting for the Canucks' regular-season finale. He kept the hot run going with a helper on Dakota Joshua's empty-netter with 1:28 left Sunday. Miller led the Canucks with 103 points (37 goals, 66 assists) in 81 appearances this season while adding 194 shots on net, 217 hits and a plus-32 rating. The 31-year-old will be leaned on to add a little of everything during the postseason.