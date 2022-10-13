Miller scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Miller once again played a significant role, logging 22:01 of ice time in the season opener. The 29-year-old was rewarded with a seven-year contract extension this past summer after posting 99 points in 80 contests in 2021-22. He'll operate as the top-line center to start the year, a role he held for much of last season. Miller adds power-play production and high hit totals, so even a regression in scoring shouldn't hurt his fantasy profile much.