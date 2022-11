Miller recorded a pair of assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Miller helped out on the first and last goals of the game. He assisted Kyle Burroughs' first-period tally and set up Andrei Kuzmenko 1:12 into overtime for the game-winner. Miller is on an eight-game point streak (four goals, seven assists), and he now has 24 points (13 on the power play), 49 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-7 rating in 22 contests overall.