Miller scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Miller set up Nate Schmidt's first-period tally before scoring one of his own in the second period. The 28-year-old Miller is up to 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists), 84 shots on net, 81 hits and a minus-8 rating through 43 appearances. He's picked up 17 of his points with the man advantage.