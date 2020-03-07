Canucks' J.T. Miller: Crosses 70-point mark
Miller netted a goal on three shots, dished an assist, tossed two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.
Miller has picked up five goals and nine helpers in his last eight contests. He's set career highs in virtually all categories this year with 27 goals, 43 helpers, 71 points, and 162 shots in 67 games. The 26-year-old winger has been a massive boost to the Canucks and fantasy owners alike.
