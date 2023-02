Miller (undisclosed) did not make the trip to Dallas for Monday's game and could be out for a week, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK television reports.

Miller has racked up 20 goals, 54 points, 163 shots on net and 102 hits in 59 contests this campaign. An update on his status should come from coach Rick Tocchet prior to Vancouver's contest versus the Stars. If Miller is absent for an extended period, Aatu Raty could be in line for an increased role.