Miller notched an assist and seven hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Miller helped out on a Brock Boeser goal late in the third period. The 31-year-old Miller has remained steady with nine points, 26 shots on net and 33 hits over 10 contests in March, though his scoring pace is down slightly this month. For the season, he's racked up 91 points (35 on the power play), 170 shots, 200 hits, 49 PIM and a plus-29 rating through 72 appearances. Just sustaining his scoring pace in March through the end of the season would be good enough to give him his first 100-point campaign.