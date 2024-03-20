Miller notched two assists, including one on the power play, as well as six shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Miller set up both of Elias Pettersson's tallies in the contest. The 31-year-old Miller continues to be a steady source of offense -- he has three goals and four assists over seven outings in March. For the season, the veteran forward is up to 89 points, 162 shots on net, 187 hits, 52 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a plus-30 rating through 69 contests. Miller's been the listed second-line center for the Canucks almost all year, but he's arguably been the team's most important forward.