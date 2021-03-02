Miller scored a goal on his lone shot and had two hits in Monday's 4-0 victory over Winnipeg. He also won all five of his faceoffs.

Miller extended Vancouver's lead to 2-0 midway through the first period when he deflected Nate Schmidt's point shot in heavy traffic. Miller has picked up at least one point in five of his last seven games, posting two goals and five assists during that stretch. With just five goals in 22 games, Miller's goal-scoring pace isn't quite where it was last year when he scored a career-high 27 times, but he's still averaging nearly a point a game.