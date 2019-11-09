Canucks' J.T. Miller: Deposits only goal in loss
Miller scored the Canucks' only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Jets on Friday.
Connor Hellebuyck was excellent in goal, but Miller's only shot of the game got around the Jets' goaltender. The 26-year-old winger is on a four-game point streak (two goals, two helpers), and he now has eight markers and 18 points this year. Miller is on pace to shatter the 47 points he had last season, and he could threaten his career high of 58 points, set in 2017-18.
