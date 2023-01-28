Miller logged a pair of power-play assists, seven shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Miller's fourth multi-point effort through 13 games in January. He has five goals and nine assists this month, a slightly better pace than he's displayed for the season overall, where he has 44 points through 49 contests. The 29-year-old has added 133 shots on net, 99 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-14 rating while often seeing top-six minutes, even though he's played further down the lineup under new head coach Rick Tocchet.