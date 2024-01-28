Miller notched three assists (two on the power play) and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Miller has four multi-point efforts over his last eight games. The 30-year-old played provider twice for Brock Boeser and once for Elias Pettersson in Saturday's comeback victory. Miller is up to 21 goals, 46 helpers, 100 shots on net, 103 hits, 35 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 49 appearances this season. While his shot volume is down this season, he's converted efficiently at a 21 percent rate, allowing him to track toward a career year.