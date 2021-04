Miller notched a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Miller set up a Quinn Hughes goal in the second period and a Tanner Pearson power-play tally in the third. The 28-year-old Miller is up to 31 points, 66 shots, 71 hits and a minus-6 rating in 36 contests. He's likely to remain as the Canucks' second-lnie center as long as Elias Pettersson (upper body) is out.