Canucks' J.T. Miller: Draws assist in win
Miller notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.
Miller found Jake Virtanen for a goal at 15:49 of the second period, which would stand as the game-winner. The 26-year-old is nearing last season's 47-point output -- Miller has 16 goals and 29 helpers through 48 appearances in 2019-20. He's added 117 shots, 81 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-5 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.