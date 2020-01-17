Canucks' J.T. Miller: Draws assist in win

Miller notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Miller found Jake Virtanen for a goal at 15:49 of the second period, which would stand as the game-winner. The 26-year-old is nearing last season's 47-point output -- Miller has 16 goals and 29 helpers through 48 appearances in 2019-20. He's added 117 shots, 81 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-5 rating.