Miller posted an assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Miller, who returned from COVID-19 protocols, wasn't initially expected to play Monday. He took a private jet to get to Calgary, and he made an instant impact, assisting on a Jake Virtanen goal in the first period. The 27-year-old Miller was excellent last year with 27 goals, 72 points, 123 hits and 165 shots on goal in 69 contests -- fantasy managers will welcome his early return to action as he could be poised to challenge a point-per-game pace in the Canucks' powerful offense.