Miller registered two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Miller also had two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating. The 30-year-old center isn't slowing down, earning two goals and 10 helpers over his last eight outings. He's at 42 points (18 on the power play), 69 shots on net, 62 hits, 27 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 29 contests. Playing in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit should continue to be fruitful for Miller, as the Canucks boast one of the strongest offenses in the league.