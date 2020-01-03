Canucks' J.T. Miller: Erupts with four points
Miller scored a goal and added three assists in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.
Miller rounded out the performance with three hits and four shots on goal. It's his second four-point game of the year, which brings the winger to the 40-point threshold in 41 outings. Miller has added 103 shots, 68 hits and a plus-2 rating. He's on track to record his first 60-point campaign, and he could go much higher if he sustains this pace.
